Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are living the good life in Miami

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have taken time off from their work schedules to spend time with each other. The couple recently posted adorable photos on their respective social media handles.

Nick Jonas posted a selfie with Priyanka Chopra on the social media recently. (Source: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have taken time off from their work schedules to spend time with each other. The two are on a weekend getaway in Miami. On Sunday morning, both Nick and Priyanka shared photos on their social media handles from the place. While Priyanka shared her sun-kissed photo, Nick shared a selfie with Priyanka from Miami and captioned it as, “You are my sunshine my only sunshine…”

The two also posted a video together on their Instagram stories.

Nick Jonas captioned the image as, “You are my sunshine my only sunshine…” (Source: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Nick and Priyanka are looking at an action-packed 2019. While Nick is shooting for Jumanji’s upcoming installment after tasting massive success with “Sucker” song by Jonas Brothers, Priyanka has multiple projects in her kitty, including Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink and YouTube original series If I Could Tell You Just One Thing.

Priyanka and Nick have been constantly making headlines since their wedding, which took place in India last year.

On the recent episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Priyanka revealed that when she walked down the aisle for the Christian wedding, Nick was teary-eyed.

“Who cried most during the vow exchanges?” asked Andy and Priyanka blushed furiously as she said, “Nick, I mean he really did.” Later in the show, she also spoke about working on a project inspired by Wild Wild Country, which will feature her as Maa Anand Sheela.

