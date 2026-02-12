Priyanka Chopra says her marriage with Nick Jonas ‘rubbed people the wrong way’, calls divorce rumours ‘hurtful’: ‘People are waiting for it to implode’

Though Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for eight years, the couple continue to battle rumours about their marriage, with frequent speculation suggesting they are either separating or heading for divorce. In a recent interview, Priyanka finally set the record straight and shared that something about their relationship may have “rubbed people the wrong way.”

Recently, reports began doing the rounds claiming that the couple’s marriage was in trouble after Priyanka and Nick arrived separately at the Golden Globes. There have also been repeated claims in the past that their marriage is “performative”. Addressing these rumours, Priyanka admitted that she has stopped trying to understand the constant speculation around her relationship. “We’re eight years in,” she told Variety. “If people want to keep waiting for it to implode, that’s their choice. I stopped thinking about it,” she said.

Constant scrutiny about relationship is ‘hurtful’: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka shared that since they come from extremely different backgrounds, not to mention the fact that she is 10 years older than him, it may have been difficult for people to accept their union. She said, “I don’t know what was it about us that rubbed people the wrong way. I think there was the intercultural nature of it – different countries, different religions, age gap.” Calling the constant scrutiny hurtful, she said, “It was very hurtful. And we both, instead of looking out, just sort of looked at each other, and we were like, ‘It doesn’t matter.’ So it’s like water off a duck’s back now.”

However, Priyanka admitted that even she had her doubts early on, especially since she married Nick just six months after meeting him. She revealed that she initially thought Nick’s sincerity might be a ‘put on’. “We got married really quick, within six months of meeting. When I first married him, I didn’t know if it was even real. This part of him. Because I was like, ‘This is crazy. This is put on.’”

Nick Jonas is ‘constantly sincere’

Lauding Nick as a husband and father, Priyanka went on to praise his sincerity and upbringing. She said, “But Nick has this absolute sincerity. It inspires me every day in a profession which requires you to pivot and become whatever you need to put on. He’s constantly sincere. His whole day, whatever the conversation is, he is sincere. He started working when he was really young. His parents are the most wonderful, levelheaded, absolute saints, so I can see where it comes from. But it’s such a disarming quality about him.”

Recently, Nick also spoke about how he was first introduced to Priyanka after seeing her billboard for her Hollywood show Quantico. Speaking to Jay Shetty on his podcast, he said, “I was first introduced to Priyanka by seeing her billboard of her show Quantico. I was like wow, she is stunning. That’s what I thought.” Nick further admitted that he knew he wanted to marry Priyanka from their very first date. “That night when I saw her walk in, she was wearing blue jeans and white top, black leather jacket, and I was just like I’m going to marry this woman. I knew it right away,” he said.

Nick and Priyanka got married in 2018, and welcomed ther daughter Malti Marie in 2022.