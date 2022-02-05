Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas make rare public appearance post parenthood, fans shower them with best wishes. See pictures

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her singer husband Nick Jonas were spotted for the first time since the news of them becoming parents broke. The couple was seen on the streets of Los Angeles on Friday. In the photos, Priyanka is seen in a printed pink tracksuit while Nick opted for a chequered jacket with a black T-shirt. Both wore masks.

As the photos were circulated on their various fan accounts on social media, many congratulated the couple on becoming parents, and expressed their happiness at seeing them together after a long time. One of them commented, “So nice to see both of them together after such a long time ❤️.” Another added, “Mommy daddy vibes best wishes to them always proud parents lots of love to their little princess❤️❤️❤️❤️.” “Awww so cute!!! Mom and Dad!! ❤️❤️” read another comment on the picture.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced that they’d welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy last month. The two released a statement on Instagram that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections. She has finished the shoot of the Russo brothers’ Amazon Prime Video series Citadel. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa lined up. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.