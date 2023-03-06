scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas make a swoon-worthy duo as they grace Paris Fashion Week. Watch

While Priyanka Chopra stunned in a bubblegum pink attire, husband and singer Nick Jonas looked his dapper self in a black suit at the Valentino show during the ongoing Paris Fashion Week.

priyanka chopraPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked gorgeous at the Valentino show held recently during Paris Fashion Week. (Photo: Jerry.Mimi/Instagram)
Listen to this article
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas make a swoon-worthy duo as they grace Paris Fashion Week. Watch
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American singer, Nick Jonas, dazzled like the pair of stars they are at the Paris Fashion Week. The duo enjoyed each other’s company as they sat side by side in the front row of Valentino’s Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-24 show.

The two were seen whispering, laughing and just basking in each other’s glory as they held hands and celebrated the night away. Priyanka looked stunning as usual in her all-pink attire, which she matched with a bubblegum pink handbag and boots. She wore her hair open and had ruby red lipstick on to go with the rest of her outfit. Meanwhile, Nick looked dapper as he wore a black suit and shoes. The two could hardly take eyes off each other as they posed for the paparazzi.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Earlier, Priyanka was there to support her husband as he and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In his speech, Nick gave a shout-out to his wife and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Also Read
sharmila tagore, kareena kapoor
'Would have been better if Kareena Kapoor had Zika, her son was never bor...
amitabh bachchan, manmohan desai
Shatrughan Sinha reveals Amitabh Bachchan never heard a full script from ...
salman khan, shah rukh khan
Pathaan box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns over Rs 1033 c...
sonam kapoor anushka sharma
When Sonam Kapoor was shortlisted for Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi but Anushka Sha...
Also Read |Mili: Janhvi Kapoor’s Main Character Energy is what makes her a Gen Z star, and this is the film that cemented it

“To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, hi, baby. I can’t wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends,” he said as everyone around him cheered.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka and Nick connected via a private message on Twitter, as the actor had revealed earlier. The two then dated for sometime before making things official in December, 2018. In January, 2022, the couple welcomed Malti via surrogacy.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-03-2023 at 10:40 IST
Next Story

Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta reveals he shut down 5 companies before boAt: ‘Jo aap marketing seekh ke aate ho…’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Akshay Kumar the Entertainers tour
Inside Akshay Kumar-led The Entertainers tour with Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and Sonam Bajwa
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Mar 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close