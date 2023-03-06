Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas make a swoon-worthy duo as they grace Paris Fashion Week. Watch

Global icon Priyanka Chopra and her husband, American singer, Nick Jonas, dazzled like the pair of stars they are at the Paris Fashion Week. The duo enjoyed each other’s company as they sat side by side in the front row of Valentino’s Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-24 show.

The two were seen whispering, laughing and just basking in each other’s glory as they held hands and celebrated the night away. Priyanka looked stunning as usual in her all-pink attire, which she matched with a bubblegum pink handbag and boots. She wore her hair open and had ruby red lipstick on to go with the rest of her outfit. Meanwhile, Nick looked dapper as he wore a black suit and shoes. The two could hardly take eyes off each other as they posed for the paparazzi.

Earlier, Priyanka was there to support her husband as he and his brothers, Kevin and Joe Jonas, were honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In his speech, Nick gave a shout-out to his wife and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

“To my beautiful wife, you are the calm in the crazy, the rock in the storm, and I love being married to you. It is the greatest gift. I love being a parent with you, so Malti Marie, hi, baby. I can’t wait to come here with you in 15 years and embarrass you in front of your friends,” he said as everyone around him cheered.

Priyanka and Nick connected via a private message on Twitter, as the actor had revealed earlier. The two then dated for sometime before making things official in December, 2018. In January, 2022, the couple welcomed Malti via surrogacy.