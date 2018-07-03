Nick Jonas met Priyanka Chopra’s mother again at the Ambani bash

Nick Jonas spent time with Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra at the Ambani engagement bash. Nick Jonas spent time with Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra at the Ambani engagement bash.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are traveling the world and having the best time together. After making several appearances in New York and LA, the two traveled to India where Nick spent time with PC’s family. The two spent time in Goa with friends and family. While in Mumbai, Priyanka also attended the big Ambani engagement bash and Nick was there by her side.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra attended the bash as well and looks like Nick and Madhu Chopra got another chance to bond here. Nick landed in Mumbai with Priyanka and the two had a good time enjoying Mumbai rains together.

After Mumbai, Priyanka and Nick traveled to Brazil where Nick was scheduled to perform. Priyanka attended the concert and put up an Instagram story where she wrote “Him” with a love-struck emoji. The two are yet to make a statement about their relationship but the couple has not been trying to hide their love for each other from the world.

Soon after Brazil, Priyanka has now returned to New York, as per her latest Instagram post. It was rumoured that the couple might announce their engagement soon. The dating rumours first began after Priyanka and Nick attended the Met Gala together in 2017. In the past few months, their multiple sightings together led to speculation that the two are in a relationship. Priyanka has already met Nick’s family and so we wonder what the next step would be for the couple.

On the work front, Priyanka will soon start shooting for Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat where she stars alongside Salman Khan.

