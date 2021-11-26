scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas are lovestruck at Thanksgiving celebrations: ‘So much to be grateful for’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a cozy Thanksgiving celebration and the couple shared photos from the same on their social media.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
November 26, 2021 9:01:41 am
priyanka chopraPriyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram)

Global power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Thanksgiving on Thursday and shared a few photos from their celebrations. Priyanka shared a photo of the couple on Instagram and wrote, “So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas ❤✨ happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating.” She shared another photo on her Instagram stories.

Nick shared a photo of the couple and wrote, “Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra ❤”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

priyanka chopra Priyanka shared this photo on her Instagram stories.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently made waves after they appeared in the Jonas Family Roast on Netflix. Priyanka was hilarious as she took the stage during the roast and was applauded by the audience. Anushka Sharma and Taapsee Pannu took to their Instagram stories to applaud Priyanka’s performance.

Also Read |Satyameva Jayate 2 movie review: John Abraham starrer is a string of tired stereotypes and bad story-telling

Just a few days ago, Nick and Priyanka’s divorce rumours gained steam after Priyanka dropped Jonas from her social media profiles. Soon, she was seen commenting on Nick’s workout posts rubbishing the separation rumours.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has Matrix 4, Citadel, Text For You and Jee La Zaraa among others in her kitty.

