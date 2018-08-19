Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Their relationship so far

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their relationship to the world with a roka ceremony on Saturday in Mumbai. The roka was held at Priyanka’s residence in the city and was attended by the star’s close friends and family members. Screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and VJ-model Anusha Dandekar were among those who were snapped at the function.
Later, the couple shared lovely pictures from the ceremony, stating that none of it would have happened without the support and blessings of their family and God. The roka was followed by a big engagement bash in Mumbai. The engagement party thrown by the couple was attended by their family and friends, the latter of which included some of the biggest names of Bollywood. Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt, The Sky is Pink producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Parineeti Chopra, Loveratri actor Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj were among those who were photographed at the event.
Here are some pictures of the lovely couple from their roka and engagement bash:
Here’s a look back at Nick and PeeCee’s relationship:
American singing sensation Nick Jonas and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra courted rumours as well as each other for over a year before declaring their love for each other in front of the world. While many were unsure about whether the two would take the wedding plunge, Nick confirmed that he was ready for the new phase of his life when he arrived in Mumbai for the roka ceremony, which was held on August 18.
While Nick was getting ready for marital life, PeeCee was busy flaunting her gorgeous engagement ring at Manish Malhotra’s house party, which was held a while ago.
Before things gained pace and reports about the couple’s engagement started floating around, Priyanka and Nick visited several countries, where the couple spent some quality time together.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Jonas spotted at Lavo last night in Singapore! 😉 pic.twitter.com/PXnFRcl8Kt
— Priyanka Malaysia FC (@Priyanka0nline) August 5, 2018
To celebrate Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, the two even enjoyed a vacation in London. If sources are to be believed, this is where Nick popped the question.
In the midst of the whirlwind romance, the two made a conscious effort to meet each other’s family and spend some time with them. Not too long ago, Priyanka and Nick were spotted stepping out of a restaurant after enjoying a double date with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, actor Sophie Turner.
In New York too, they did not shy away from getting clicked together as they spent time cycling around the city.
However, what got the fans of the two really excited was when Priyanka shared an Instagram story of Nick Jonas from a concert in Brazil.
Nick Jonas also visited India with lady love and spent some time with her family and friends. The two were spotted holding hands at Akash Ambani’s engagement bash in Mumbai.
While in India, the two travelled to Goa as well and were accompanied by PeeCee’s sister Parineeti and her brother Sidharth.
Nick also went for a quiet dinner date with Priyanka’s family in Mumbai and here the singer met her mother Madhu Chopra.
In an interview to DNA, Madhu Chopra had shared, “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”
But before Nick made his first trip to India with Priyanka, the latter attended Nick’s cousin’s wedding in New Jersey as his date. This was perhaps the turning point of their relationship as it was the first time that family got involved.
On being asked if this was the first time the family met Priyanka, Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas said, “We’ve met in the past and she’s super awesome but at the same time, that’s Nick’s thing and he can say what he wants to say.”
The American pop star and PeeCee have been photographed on dates on various occasions.
And of course, who can forget this photograph on the yacht that fueled their dating rumours all over again after their first public appearance at 2017’s MET gala.
PeeCee and Nick first set tongues wagging when they walked the red carpet together at MET Gala 2017.
As the engagement is now official, here’s waiting for Priyanka to make an announcement about her wedding date soon.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App