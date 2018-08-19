Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: Their relationship so far

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra confirmed their engagement on August 18, 2018. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra confirmed their engagement on August 18, 2018.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced their relationship to the world with a roka ceremony on Saturday in Mumbai. The roka was held at Priyanka’s residence in the city and was attended by the star’s close friends and family members. Screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma, cousin and actor Parineeti Chopra and VJ-model Anusha Dandekar were among those who were snapped at the function.

Later, the couple shared lovely pictures from the ceremony, stating that none of it would have happened without the support and blessings of their family and God. The roka was followed by a big engagement bash in Mumbai. The engagement party thrown by the couple was attended by their family and friends, the latter of which included some of the biggest names of Bollywood. Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt, The Sky is Pink producer Siddharth Roy Kapur, Parineeti Chopra, Loveratri actor Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma, and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj were among those who were photographed at the event.

Here are some pictures of the lovely couple from their roka and engagement bash:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the roka ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/pcourheartbeat) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the roka ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/pcourheartbeat)

Nick Jonas’ father Kevin Jonas Sr at PeeCee and Nick’s roka. (Photo: Instagram/papakjonas) Nick Jonas’ father Kevin Jonas Sr at PeeCee and Nick’s roka. (Photo: Instagram/papakjonas)

Parineeti Chopra hugs cousin Priyanka Chopra at the latter’s roka ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/parineetichopra) Parineeti Chopra hugs cousin Priyanka Chopra at the latter’s roka ceremony. (Photo: Instagram/parineetichopra)

Priyanka also shared this lovely family photograph which was clicked post the roka. (Photo credit: Instagram/priyankachopra) Priyanka also shared this lovely family photograph which was clicked post the roka. (Photo credit: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Alia Bhatt at Nick and Priyanka’s bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Alia Bhatt at Nick and Priyanka’s bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Parineeti Chopra arrives for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s engagement bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Parineeti Chopra arrives for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s engagement bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Arpita Khan Sharma at PeeCee’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Arpita Khan Sharma at PeeCee’s party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani arrive for the big party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani and Nita Ambani arrive for the big party. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nick Jonas clicked with his mother ahead of the bash. (Photo: Instagram/pcourheartbeat) Nick Jonas clicked with his mother ahead of the bash. (Photo: Instagram/pcourheartbeat)

Priyanka and Nick smile for the camera at their engagement bash. (Photo: Instagram/pcourheartbeat) Priyanka and Nick smile for the camera at their engagement bash. (Photo: Instagram/pcourheartbeat)

Here’s a look back at Nick and PeeCee’s relationship:

American singing sensation Nick Jonas and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra courted rumours as well as each other for over a year before declaring their love for each other in front of the world. While many were unsure about whether the two would take the wedding plunge, Nick confirmed that he was ready for the new phase of his life when he arrived in Mumbai for the roka ceremony, which was held on August 18.

Nick Jonas at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nick Jonas at the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nick Jonas and his mother walk out of the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nick Jonas and his mother walk out of the Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While Nick was getting ready for marital life, PeeCee was busy flaunting her gorgeous engagement ring at Manish Malhotra’s house party, which was held a while ago.

Priyanka Chopra flaunted her ‘engagement ring’ at Manish Malhotra’s party. (Photo credit: Instagram/officialraveenatandon) Priyanka Chopra flaunted her ‘engagement ring’ at Manish Malhotra’s party. (Photo credit: Instagram/officialraveenatandon)

Before things gained pace and reports about the couple’s engagement started floating around, Priyanka and Nick visited several countries, where the couple spent some quality time together.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Jonas spotted at Lavo last night in Singapore! 😉 pic.twitter.com/PXnFRcl8Kt — Priyanka Malaysia FC (@Priyanka0nline) August 5, 2018

To celebrate Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, the two even enjoyed a vacation in London. If sources are to be believed, this is where Nick popped the question.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were clicked together in London. (Photo: nickyanka18) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were clicked together in London. (Photo: nickyanka18)

Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday with Nick Jonas in London. (Photo: Priyanka News/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra celebrated her birthday with Nick Jonas in London. (Photo: Priyanka News/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were photographed in London on her birthday. (Photo: Priyanka News/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were photographed in London on her birthday. (Photo: Priyanka News/Instagram)

In the midst of the whirlwind romance, the two made a conscious effort to meet each other’s family and spend some time with them. Not too long ago, Priyanka and Nick were spotted stepping out of a restaurant after enjoying a double date with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his fiancee, actor Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted after a double date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. (Photo: jjosephjonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted after a double date with Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. (Photo: jjosephjonas/Instagram)

In New York too, they did not shy away from getting clicked together as they spent time cycling around the city.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas holding hands in New York. (Photo: choprajonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas holding hands in New York. (Photo: choprajonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Photo: choprajonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas. (Photo: choprajonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cycling in New York. (Photo: choprajonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas cycling in New York. (Photo: choprajonas/Instagram)

However, what got the fans of the two really excited was when Priyanka shared an Instagram story of Nick Jonas from a concert in Brazil.

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a sweet post for Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra) Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a sweet post for Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra)

Nick Jonas also visited India with lady love and spent some time with her family and friends. The two were spotted holding hands at Akash Ambani’s engagement bash in Mumbai.

Nick Jonas held Priyanka Chopra’s hand as both of them walked towards the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nick Jonas held Priyanka Chopra’s hand as both of them walked towards the airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

While in India, the two travelled to Goa as well and were accompanied by PeeCee’s sister Parineeti and her brother Sidharth.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a blast in Goa (Photo: pcourheartbeat/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a blast in Goa (Photo: pcourheartbeat/Instagram)

Nick also went for a quiet dinner date with Priyanka’s family in Mumbai and here the singer met her mother Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had dinner with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had dinner with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram)

In an interview to DNA, Madhu Chopra had shared, “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick struck a pose for shutterbugs in Mumbai. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick struck a pose for shutterbugs in Mumbai. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram)

But before Nick made his first trip to India with Priyanka, the latter attended Nick’s cousin’s wedding in New Jersey as his date. This was perhaps the turning point of their relationship as it was the first time that family got involved.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended a wedding together in New Jersey where PC met Nick’s family. (Photo: Twitter/nickjonas news) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas attended a wedding together in New Jersey where PC met Nick’s family. (Photo: Twitter/nickjonas news)

On being asked if this was the first time the family met Priyanka, Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas said, “We’ve met in the past and she’s super awesome but at the same time, that’s Nick’s thing and he can say what he wants to say.”

The American pop star and PeeCee have been photographed on dates on various occasions.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted stepping out of a restaurant. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra_vikas) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted stepping out of a restaurant. (Photo: Instagram/priyankachopra_vikas)

And of course, who can forget this photograph on the yacht that fueled their dating rumours all over again after their first public appearance at 2017’s MET gala.

This was the photo that fueled the dating rumours of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram/glenpowell_) This was the photo that fueled the dating rumours of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. (Photo: Instagram/glenpowell_)

PeeCee and Nick first set tongues wagging when they walked the red carpet together at MET Gala 2017.

The dating rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sparked off with their first appearance together at the MET Gala. The dating rumours of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sparked off with their first appearance together at the MET Gala.

As the engagement is now official, here’s waiting for Priyanka to make an announcement about her wedding date soon.

