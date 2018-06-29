Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave India hand-in-hand

After having an eventful stay in India, Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas have left for their next destination. The latest Instagram post of Jonas suggests that the rumoured couple is headed to Brazil where the singer will be performing at a music festival over the weekend. “Pumped to get back on stage! See you guys at @Villamix this weekend 😎 #villamixgoiânia,” reads the caption of his photo on the photo-sharing app.
Late on Thursday evening, Priyanka and Nick were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The two stars walked hand-in-hand and the Quantico actor as always greeted the photographers with a smile and waved at her fans as she left India.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave India
Priyanka’s week-long stay in India made headlines from the day she set her foot in the country with beau Nick Jonas. From Jonas’ dinner outing with her mother Madhu Chopra, their Goa vacation with friends and family to their last night appearance at Akash Ambani’s pre-engagement party, all these left fans speculating if marriage is on the cards for India’s global star.
Also read | Akash Ambani’s pre-engagement party: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make their presence felt
Also read | Who is Priyanka Chopra’s rumoured beau Nick Jonas?
If reports are to be believed, Priyanka might exchange rings with Jonas by the end of July or in the first week of August. According to a report by Filmfare, Nick and Priyanka made their India trip so that the former could meet Priyanka’s family and loved ones. Going by the actor’s Instagram post which featured Jonas with her brother Siddharth Chopra, the American singer seems to have got along well with her family.
With so much happening, the fans of the Quantico actor are waiting to hear wedding bells soon.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App