Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrive in Jodhpur for destination wedding, see photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are expected to tie the knot on December 2 in Jodhpur. The couple left for the venue from Mumbai on Thursday.

priyanka nick leave for their wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave for their wedding venue in Jodhpur.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived in Jodhpur for their destination wedding. The couple left from Mumbai on Thursday morning and are all set to begin their wedding festivities in Rajasthan. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrived with the couple. Nick’s parents arrived later in the day.

priyanka chopra and nick jonas arrive in jodhpur for wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrive in Jodhpur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
priyanka and nick in jodhpur
Priyanka and Nick got engaged in August. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
nick jonas wedding
Nick Jonas photographed outside Jodhpur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sophie turner and joe jonas at priyanka nick wedding
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in Jodhpur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
nick jonas parents arrive for priyanka-nick wedding
Nick Jonas’ parents, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Miller Jonas walked hand in hand at the Jodhpur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Cousin Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra havealso arrived in Jodhpur for the wedding festivities. Choreographer Ganesh Hegde, fashion designer Sandeep Khosla and VJ Anusha Dandekar with boyfriend Karan Kundra have also arrived in Jodhpur.

parineeti chopra in jodhpur for nick priyanka wedding
Parineeti Chopra arrives in Jodhpur for Priyanka’s wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
ganesh hegde for priyanka nick wedding
Choreographer Ganesh Hegde is also in Jodhpur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
priyanka chopra brother in jodhpur
Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra was spotted leaving the Jodhpur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
anusha dandekar. karan kundra at priyanka chopra wedding
Karan Kundra and VJ Anusha Dandekar will also be attending Priyanka Chopra’s wedding in Jodhpur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sandeep khosla at priyanka chopra wedding
Fashion designer Sandeep Khosla arrives at the Jodhpur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left from Mumbai on November 29 to tie the knot and as many have speculated, the wedding is expected to take place on December 2. The two, along with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, were spotted at the airport on Thursday morning. The couple posed for photographers with a smile on their faces.

priyanka chopra and nick jonas leave for wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas leave for their wedding venue in Jodhpur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
priyanka chopra and nick jonas wedding jodhpur
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will most likely get married on December 2 at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan but the couple has not made any official announcement. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
priyanka nick wedding
Priyanka and Nick posed for the photographers at Mumbai airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas was also photographed with his wife Danielle Jonas in Mumbai.

jonas brothers at priyanka nick wedding
Kevin Jonas and wife Danielle are here for Nick-Priyanka wedding. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and cousins Parineeti and Mannara were also spotted at the airport.

parineeti leaves for priyanka nick wedding
Parineeti Chopra spotted at the airport as she leaves for Priyanka and Nick’s wedding in Jodhpur. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
sophie turner joe jonas leave for priyanka nick wedding
Sophie Turner waves to the cameras as she leaves for Jodhpur with fiance Joe Jonas. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
priyanka's mother madhu chopra leaves for jodhpur wedding
Madhu Chopra jets off to daughter Priyanka’s wedding in style. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
chopra sisters leave for priyanka's jodhpur wedding
Priyanka’s cousin, actor Mannara Chopra leaves for the wedding venue. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

The wedding rituals started on Wednesday as the family took part in a puja at Priyanka’s Mumbai residence. There too, PC was spotted with Nick. Sophie Turner was dressed in traditional Indian clothes along with her fiance Joe Jonas.

priyanka chopra, nick jonas wedding
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas clicked at their pre-wedding festivities. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

That international icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in love and can’t wait to spend their lives together is not news. But how did the two strike that connection which happens rarely, and only to select few? In case you need the details, don’t worry, we have got you covered.

American singing sensation Nick Jonas and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra first met through some common friends, according to reports. But the couple made their first public appearance together in the 2017 MET gala. The celebrities wore Ralph Lauren to the big event and made a splash when their photographs from the function hit the internet. Obviously, the two were then asked whether they were seeing each other. At the time, Priyanka denied the reports.

After some quiet time, the couple were clicked on Memorial Day in 2018, looking all cozy and comfortable. This was followed by some date nights and things kind of became official when the duo was spotted as each other’s date at Nick’s cousin’s wedding.

Not long after, Nick made a trip to India. At the time, Priyanka’s mother Madhu had said that it was too early to confirm anything. But the couple remain unfazed as they made their presence felt during Akash Ambani’s engagement. Soon, Priyanka and Nick started getting photographed together frequently, with Priyanka even mingling with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his partner and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner.

In August, Nick and Priyanka took to Instagram to announce their engagement. The celebs shared identical images, proclaiming their undying love for each other. During an interaction with DNA, Madhu Chopra shared that she wants a traditional Indian wedding for her daughter. “I definitely want a traditional Indian wedding. That’s my only wish. I started the roka with a puja, which is important to me. I’m a modern mother but at heart, I’m quite conservative,” Madhu said.

Well, here’s hoping that they both stay at each other’s side for eternity.

