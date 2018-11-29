Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrive in Jodhpur for destination wedding, see photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have arrived in Jodhpur for their destination wedding. The couple left from Mumbai on Thursday morning and are all set to begin their wedding festivities in Rajasthan. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arrived with the couple. Nick’s parents arrived later in the day.

Cousin Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra havealso arrived in Jodhpur for the wedding festivities. Choreographer Ganesh Hegde, fashion designer Sandeep Khosla and VJ Anusha Dandekar with boyfriend Karan Kundra have also arrived in Jodhpur.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left from Mumbai on November 29 to tie the knot and as many have speculated, the wedding is expected to take place on December 2. The two, along with Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, were spotted at the airport on Thursday morning. The couple posed for photographers with a smile on their faces.

Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas was also photographed with his wife Danielle Jonas in Mumbai.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and cousins Parineeti and Mannara were also spotted at the airport.

The wedding rituals started on Wednesday as the family took part in a puja at Priyanka’s Mumbai residence. There too, PC was spotted with Nick. Sophie Turner was dressed in traditional Indian clothes along with her fiance Joe Jonas.

That international icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are in love and can’t wait to spend their lives together is not news. But how did the two strike that connection which happens rarely, and only to select few? In case you need the details, don’t worry, we have got you covered.

American singing sensation Nick Jonas and Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra first met through some common friends, according to reports. But the couple made their first public appearance together in the 2017 MET gala. The celebrities wore Ralph Lauren to the big event and made a splash when their photographs from the function hit the internet. Obviously, the two were then asked whether they were seeing each other. At the time, Priyanka denied the reports.

After some quiet time, the couple were clicked on Memorial Day in 2018, looking all cozy and comfortable. This was followed by some date nights and things kind of became official when the duo was spotted as each other’s date at Nick’s cousin’s wedding.

Not long after, Nick made a trip to India. At the time, Priyanka’s mother Madhu had said that it was too early to confirm anything. But the couple remain unfazed as they made their presence felt during Akash Ambani’s engagement. Soon, Priyanka and Nick started getting photographed together frequently, with Priyanka even mingling with Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his partner and Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner.

In August, Nick and Priyanka took to Instagram to announce their engagement. The celebs shared identical images, proclaiming their undying love for each other. During an interaction with DNA, Madhu Chopra shared that she wants a traditional Indian wedding for her daughter. “I definitely want a traditional Indian wedding. That’s my only wish. I started the roka with a puja, which is important to me. I’m a modern mother but at heart, I’m quite conservative,” Madhu said.

Well, here’s hoping that they both stay at each other’s side for eternity.