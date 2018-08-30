Priyanka Chopra expresses love for Nick Jonas as he dons a Namaste t-shirt

Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photo of fiance Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra shared an adorable photo of fiance Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra recently shared an Instagram story featuring fiancé Nick Jonas’ photo and a kiss emoji. We can also see Nick sporting a t-shirt with Namaste on it. One can only assume that is Priyanka’s effect on him as she must be teaching him a bit of Hindi.

Priyanka got engaged to Nick earlier this month and finally put the speculations to rest. For months, fans of the Desi Girl were waiting for an official confirmation as the rumours of the duo getting married were gaining steam. The couple did not make a statement about their relationship until they got engaged at Priyanka’s Mumbai residence on August 18.

Check out the photo from Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story here:

Soon after their engagement, the two got immersed in their work. Priyanka resumed the shooting for the Shonali Bose directorial The Sky is Pink where she co-stars alongside Farhan Akhtar. Nick too got busy with the release of his latest single “Right Now”. The duo is yet to announce their wedding date.

Priyanka was earlier supposed to star in Salman Khan’s Bharat but opted out of it. Director Ali Abbas Zafar had earlier shared that Priyanka opted out just in the ‘Nick of time’. Apart from The Sky is Pink, Priyanka will also be seen in the Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic? which is scheduled to release in 2019. She will also be seen starring alongside Chris Pratt in Cowboy Ninja Viking.

