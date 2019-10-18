Priyanka has taught me so much about her culture and religion: Nick Jonas

The Sky Is Pink actor Priyanka Chopra ringed in her first Karwa Chauth with husband Nick Jonas on Thursday. The couple, who has never shied away from expressing love for each other on social media did not disappoint fans this time too. The two stars shared adorable photos and captions from the occasion leaving many asking for more.

Nick Jonas shared a picture with PeeCee and said that he has learnt a lot about the Hindu culture from his wife, apart from having fun together. “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!,” the caption read.

Priyanka also shared a photo where she is hugging her hubby with the caption, “Karwa chauth at a @jonasbrothers concert. Definitely a first I’ll always remember! 😂❤️🙏🏽 @nickjonas #karwachauth”.

Several celebrities from tinsel town like Anushka Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Divyanka Tripathi, Sonali Bendre, Raveena Tandon and others celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth on Thursday. They also took to their social media handles to wish their fans and shared photos of the occasion.