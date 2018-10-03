Here is why Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas visited Jodhpur

Priyanka Chopra shared a photo from her trip to Jodhpur with fiancé Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra shared a photo from her trip to Jodhpur with fiancé Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra and fiancé Nick Jonas visited Jodhpur on Tuesday. The photos of the couple visiting Mehrangarh Fort went viral and many were wondering why the couple is in the tourist city. Well, Priyanka herself gave the answer to her fans.

Nick, Priyanka and her brother Siddharth Chopra visited Jodhpur to celebrate her BFF Tamanna Dutt’s husband Sudeep Dutt’s birthday. Priyanka Chopra shared a photo from this trip and wrote, “Happy birthday Maharaja @sudeepdutt 😂 what a wonderful birthday lunch. I’m so glad we got to spend it together! Wish you the best in life always. Keep smiling and dancing the night away! 🙌🏽🎉 @tam2cul @siddharthchopra89 @nickjonas.”

Sudeep Dutt also shared a photo where Priyanka is making him eat the cake and wrote along, “When you cut the cake with a sword …. you have to eat like this….”

See the photo of Priyanka Chopra, fiancé Nick Jonas, brother Siddharth Chopra at Sudeep Dutt’s birthday celebration:

See a few more photos of Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas from their Jodhpur visit:

After this quick tour of Jodhpur and the birthday celebration, Priyanka and Nick returned to Mumbai.

