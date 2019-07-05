Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their love in Italy

After Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken off to Pienza, Italy. Nick shared a video from Pienza on his Instagram handle and also shared a photo of himself with Priyanka with the caption, “Via Dell Amore… or Love Way in other words.”

Priyanka also shared a photo with Nick on her Instagram story where she wished her followers on the occasion of American Independence Day. She wrote, “Happy 4th of July, America. Thank you for being so generous to me and all of mine. Have fun and be safe everyone. #throwback #oneyearago”

Nick Jonas also shared a throwback photo of their family celebrating 4th of July last year. The photo features his brothers Joe, Kevin and Frankie Jonas along with Priyanka Chopra, Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner. He shared the photo with the caption, “Last year at our 4th of July bbq. Hope everyone is having a great day. #family”

Priyanka and Nick had a gala time during the week-long festivities at Joe and Sophie’s wedding in France. The two also attended the Paris Fashion Week after the wedding festivities were over.

In a recent interview with Elle UK, Priyanka spoke about her life after marriage and said, “I’d never realised having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like, this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it. We are learning about each other every day.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the Bollywood film tentatively titled The Sky is Pink.