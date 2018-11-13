Nick Jonas admits to stalking Priyanka Chopra on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas will soon walk down the aisle and the two cannot stop gushing over each other. The American singer recently admitted to stalking his fiancee Priyanka on Instagram.

Advertising

An Instagram photo from Priyanka’s bachelorette in Amsterdam where she is seen clad in a chic outfit and looks every bit beautiful has a comment from Jonas. In the comment, the singer seemed to be in awe of Quantico actor’s beauty. He wrote, “I am fully insta stalking you…. you are so beautiful.”

Well, this is not the only photo from Priyanka’s bachelorette which has a comment from Jonas. Earlier, when Priyanka’s cousin Parineeti Chopra posted a photo with the bride-to-be, he wrote, “Wow, she’s so beautiful. Any chance you could introduce me?”

Priyanka and Nick’s love story caught the public eye only after the duo started commenting on each other’s Instagram posts. Even Priyanka has professed her love for Jonas in the comments section of his photos. A recent photo from Jonas’ bachelor’s party had Priyanka commenting with heart emojis.

The couple made their relationship official in August this year. Nick Jonas flew to India with his family for the traditional roka ceremony which was followed by a small party for friends and family. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to witness the coming together of the two lovebirds. If reports are to be believed, Nick and Priyanka will tie the knot in December.