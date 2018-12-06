Priyanka-Nick’s Indian wedding is all about love and tradition, see photos

Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee on Thursday shared photos from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Indian wedding that took place at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Each photo from the event speaks of fun, tradition and a lot of love shared between the two families coming from different cultures. In one photo, we witness the nervous Priyanka while in the other, we see both Priyanka and Nick indulging in fun and laughter while exchanging the garlands.

Earlier, talking about her wedding, Priyanka had told People.com, “I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up. We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalised them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

Sabyasachi for sure is on a roll as he has been designing wedding attires for the industry’s biggest weddings, the recent one being Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding.

Earlier, the designer had given out details on Priyanka’s lehenga. In a post, he mentioned the wedding lehenga was made in 3720 hours with the help of 110 embroiders.

The post further gave details on the jewellery too. It read, “As an ode to the resplendence of Mughal jewellery, her wedding jewellery was crafted with uncut diamonds,emeralds and Japanese cultured pearls in 22 karat gold and had delicate tiny stars in uncut diamonds to give a sense of whimsy to an important traditional piece.”

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 and 2. The two followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. Later, the American singer and the global icon hosted a reception in New Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the guests.