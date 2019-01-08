Have you seen these photos from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2. For the Christian ceremony on December 1, PeeCee was dressed in a white Ralph Lauren outfit and for the Hindu ceremony on December 2, she wore a red Sabyasachi outfit.

The photos from the wedding have kept fans hooked on social media and now some unseen photos from the Hindu wedding ceremony have surfaced on Instagram.

Some photos were shared by Stories by Joseph Radhik on Instagram. These are the same photographers who covered Virat and Anushka’s dreamy wedding in Italy in 2017.

More photos were shared by the designer Sabyasachi on his Instagram handle.

The wedding was a grand affair with the Jonas family flying in from the US. Their outfits for the functions were designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The designer duo even shared some photos of Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick hosted a grand reception in Mumbai on December 20 for Priyanka’s friends and colleagues from the film industry.

The couple then took off to London to celebrate Christmas. They rang in the New Year in Switzerland with their family members. Photos from the Switzerland trip were shared by Priyanka, Sophie and others on their social media accounts.