Priyanka Chopra is in India with Nick Jonas?

Priyanka Chopra has arrived in India and it looks like she has brought Nick Jonas along. Priyanka Chopra has arrived in India and it looks like she has brought Nick Jonas along.

The alleged romance of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has taken the world by the storm. Be it at a wedding or dinner, the duo have been clicked together many times. Recently Priyanka was photographed at the Mumbai airport. While that is great news for her fans, what’s even better is that she is probably here with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas.

Priyanka was photographed sitting in her car and beside her was probably Nick. But one can’t be sure since the window of the car was covered with a black curtain. Whatever little peek one could get, it looks like it is Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra was spotted at the Mumbai airport. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

There were reports that Nick might arrive in India with Priyanka Chopra. (Source: Varinder Chawla) There were reports that Nick might arrive in India with Priyanka Chopra. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra and ick Jonas have never been shy of getting photographed, until now. (Source: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra and ick Jonas have never been shy of getting photographed, until now. (Source: Varinder Chawla)

We wonder if the celebrity couple has truly arrived together, then why are they hiding it from the paparazzi. They have gotten photographed numerous times together and none of them have ever tried to hide from the photographers. We wonder what prompted them to do so.

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra is super awesome, says Nick Jonas’ brother

It is being speculated that Nick Jonas is here with Priyanka Chopra. (Source: Twitter/NickJonasUPD) It is being speculated that Nick Jonas is here with Priyanka Chopra. (Source: Twitter/NickJonasUPD)

It is rumoured that Priyanka Chopra is in India with rumoured beau Nick Jonas. (Source: Twitter/NickJonasUPD) It is rumoured that Priyanka Chopra is in India with rumoured beau Nick Jonas. (Source: Twitter/NickJonasUPD)

The interiors of Priyanka’s car were being covered by a black cloth. (Source: Twitter/NickJonasUPD) The interiors of Priyanka’s car were being covered by a black cloth. (Source: Twitter/NickJonasUPD)

Also Read | Who is Priyanka Chopra’s rumoured beau Nick Jonas?

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Bharat. The film is being directed by Tiger Zinda Hai fame director Ali Abbas Zafar. This film could be called Priyanka’s return to mainstream Bollywood cinema as she has not appeared in any Hindi movie since 2016. Her last Hindi film was Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal. Priyanka has been working on various projects as a producer and her company Purple Pebble Pictures is thriving at the moment.

Priyanka was recently the closing keynote speaker along with Indra Nooyi at the Forbes Summit 2018. Priyanka is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador and on World Refugees Day, she posted on her Instagram, “Today is #WorldRefugeeDay and right now there are more than 65 million people around the world that have been forcibly displaced from their homes. I’ve met a few of these children in both Jordan and Bangladesh. Many told me stories of lost family members and friends. Many suffer without adequate food, shelter, health and education. All the stories are heartbreaking. On #WorldRefugeeDay, I’m supporting @unicef’s goal to protect the rights of refugee children. No matter where they come from #AChildIsAChild and they deserve the right to a childhood.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd