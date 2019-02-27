Priyanka Chopra and her ‘best travel buddy’ Nick Jonas are back in India

Priyanka Chopra is back in India. After attending the Vanity Fair Oscar party with Nick Jonas, the actor and her husband have landed in New Delhi. Calling Nick her ‘best travel buddy’, PeeCee shared an adorable photo. She captioned the image as, “Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back.. ❤️🇮🇳💋 @nickjonas.”

Though it is unknown why the two lovebirds have come down to India, probably it could be for her upcoming Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink or her other work commitments. Priyanka is also expected to attend Mukesh Ambani’s elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s wedding that is scheduled to take place in March.

Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back.. ❤️🇮🇳💋 @nickjonas pic.twitter.com/PSnbx9msTn — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 26, 2019

However, the Quantico actor seems to be skipping their pre-wedding bash in Switzerland where many Bollywood A-listers have already reached. Shah Rukh Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Karan Johar, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor among others are some of the celebrities who have been spotted having a great time at the pre-wedding festivities.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which also stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. The film recently got a release date. It will hit the theaters on October 11 this year.