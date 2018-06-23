Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make an appearance in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were clicked together in Mumbai last evening. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were clicked together in Mumbai last evening.

After hiding from the paparazzi while exiting the airport, Priyanka Chopra and rumoured beau Nick Jonas finally made an appearance in Mumbai on Friday. They went out together for a dinner date with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and her brother Siddharth Chopra. As the two stars stepped out in the city, the paparazzi clicked photos of them together and like her usual self Priyanka didn’t shy away from being photographed with Nick. Amidst much fan frenzy, both of them even posed for the shutterbugs.

Later, Nick Jonas shared a video of Priyanka making merry on his Instagram story. The caption of the video reads “Her” with the heart eyes emoji. Clearly, the couple seems to be in no mood to be secretive about their relationship. In the photos, that surfaced on Priyanka’s fan pages, the two were holding hands as they walked out of the restaurant.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left hand in hand from the restaurant in Mumbai. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left hand in hand from the restaurant in Mumbai. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram)

Nick Jonas shared a video of Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram story. Nick Jonas shared a video of Priyanka Chopra on his Instagram story.

Earlier in the month Priyanka and Nick made it to the headlines as they attended his cousin’s wedding together. The desi girl of Bollywood was snapped with Nick’s family. But Nick’s brother Kevin Jonas revealed that it was not the first time that they met the Indian beauty. He said, “We’ve met in the past and she’s super awesome but at the same time, that’s Nick’s thing and he can say what he wants to say.”

See photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas from their dinner date in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick struck a pose for the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Friday night. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick struck a pose for the shutterbugs in Mumbai on Friday night. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had dinner with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had dinner with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Priyankaworlds/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra snapped in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra snapped in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Madhu Chopra met daughter Priyanka Chopra’s rumoured beau Nick Jonas in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chopra) Madhu Chopra met daughter Priyanka Chopra’s rumoured beau Nick Jonas in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Varinder Chopra)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrived in the same car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra arrived in the same car. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Nick Jonas clicked in India. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Nick Jonas clicked in India. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra also met Nick Jonas. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra also met Nick Jonas. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka and Nick have been ignoring the rumours of them dating since Met Gala 2017 and are enjoying a good time together. They have been spotted going out on dinner dates several times. During a visit to Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Priyanka answered questions on her relationship with Nick like a boss. When Andy asked PeeCee if there were any flirtatious vibes between the two at Met Gala, she replied, “We didn’t have enough time, maybe the next time we meet.”

On the work front, it has been known apart from Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat, Priyanka has been signed for Shonali Bose’s next opposite Farhan Akhtar.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd