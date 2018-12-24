Priyanka-Nick enjoy dinner date with Joe-Sophie in London

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who are currently in London, were seen hand-in-hand as they headed out of a restaurant after a double date with Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner and Nick’s brother Joe Jonas. This is the couple’s first outing with Sophie and Joe after getting married. Priyanka was also seen flaunting her ‘mangalsutra.’

Ever since the two got married, Priyanka and Nick have been exchanging lovely posts for each other on social media. From Nick sharing Priyanka’s reaction on the film ELF to Priyanka sharing a photo from their mini honeymoon, the two have not held back when it comes to PDA.

Recently, Nick was announced as the most stylish man by GQ magazine. Soon, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared a photo in which she can be seen kissing Nick. She captioned the image as, “Honoured to be kissing the most stylish man on the planet.. may the style Gods always shine down upon u my love 🤣😜😂 #gqmoststylishman @nickjonas”

Later, Nick thanked GQ for the honour in a post on Instagram. The singer wrote, “From back then to now. I’ve been focused on one thing, and one thing only… being stylish. Not just stylish… being the MOST stylish, and even though it took over 26 years I’m really happy to finally be recognized for this tireless commitment to being stylish. @gq thank you… and you’re welcome. To my stylist @avoyermagyan thank you… and you’re welcome. To all my fellow nominees… keep up the good work. May the style gods be ever in your favor next year. To the fans all over the world who voted for me please know I don’t take this honor lightly. I will wear this stylish crown with pride in my heart, all while in my well-tailored “fits”. Happy holidays everyone, and above all… Stay stylish. ”

Priyanka and Nick, who got married earlier this month, made their first appearance as a married couple at a Bumble event in New Delhi. The two also hosted a reception in Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the guests.

In Mumbai, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra hosted a reception for close friends, family members and mediapersons. Later, Priyanka held a grand reception for Bollywood celebrities.