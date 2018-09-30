Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas step out for a dinner date in Mumbai

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went out on a dinner date recently Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went out on a dinner date recently

American singer and Priyanka Chopra’s fiance Nick Jonas is in India. Nick landed in India on Saturday and was photographed leaving the Mumbai airport recently. Nick is in India to meet up with Priyanka, who is in Mumbai to shoot for her next Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink. The American singer was first snapped at the Mumbai airport, where he also waved at the shutterbugs. Later, Priyanka and Nick went out on a dinner date. The couple walked hand-in-hand as they were surrounded by security, fans and photographers.

Before their India trip, the couple was seen having a gala time in Italy. The two were snapped with lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja, who were in the country to attend Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani’s engagement bash and the Armani fashion show.

On the work front, Priyanka has her plate full. The star’s upcoming film The Sky Is Pink is directed by Shonali Bose. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles.

