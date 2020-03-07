Inside Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Holi celebrations

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi at Isha Ambani’s bash. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Holi at Isha Ambani’s bash. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen arriving in style at Isha Ambani’s Holi celebrations. The two, dressed in white, looked ready to celebrate the festival of colours. Jonas, who celebrated the festival for the first time, took to Instagram and shared a few photos and videos giving the fans a sneak-peek into the madness and fun he experienced at the bash.

“My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India,” he wrote. While in one photo we see Priyanka and Nick smiling at each other, in another the singer-actor was seen taking a selfie with his wife Priyanka and Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif.

The 27-year-old also shared a video on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif struck a pose with Nick-Priyanka for a selfie. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) Katrina Kaif struck a pose with Nick-Priyanka for a selfie. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Nick shared the photo on Instagram with a caption that read, “She makes me smile a lot. #holi” (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram) Nick shared the photo on Instagram with a caption that read, “She makes me smile a lot. #holi” (Photo: Nick Jonas/Instagram)

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s first Holi celebration together. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Intagram) Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s first Holi celebration together. (Photo: Nick Jonas/Intagram)

Apart from Priyanka and Nick, actors such as Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Jacqueline Fernandez, Huma Qureshi and others marked their attendance at the bash.

On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up to play Maa Anand Sheela in upcoming Amazon Studios film Sheela to be directed by Barry Levinson. Chopra had first announced the project on The Ellen Degeneres Show. The actor will also be seen in Netflix’s The White Tiger, alongside Rajkummar Rao.

PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and others attend Isha Ambani’s Holi party

Nick, on the other hand, has ended his Happiness Begins tour. He has joined The Voice as one of the judges.

