Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get married in a Hindu ceremony

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas on Sunday tied the knot in a Hindu ceremony at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The couple had earlier said ‘I do’ in a Christian wedding on December 1 in Umaid Bhawan Palace. Nick’s father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr officiated the Christian wedding.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly met each other through common friends and things just clicked between the two. From making their first public appearance together on the red carpet of MET Gala 2017 to celebrating their wedding, this couple has travelled miles together.

While earlier into their relationship, the couple had denied that they were seeing each other, in 2018, things started moving quickly when both Nick and Priyanka were clicked by the shutterbugs having a blast on the eve of Memorial Day.

While the couple neither confirmed nor denied that they were in fact seeing each other; everyone caught wind of the affair when the celebrities started commenting on each other’s posts on social media platforms.

Things became clearer when Priyanka attended Nick’s cousin’s wedding as his date. Since Priyanka had already interacted with Nick’s family, it was Nick’s turn to make a good first impression on the Bollywood star’s family and loved ones. At the time, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra had said that it’s too early to say anything. But as the saying goes, ‘All’s well that ends well,’ since in August 2018, both Nick and Priyanka shared the news of their engagement.

Later, the couple even threw an engagement bash for their family and friends in Mumbai, which was attended by the bigshots of the entertainment industry. Priyanka also rang in her bachelorette party recently in New York and Amsterdam. Nick was by Priyanka’s side even when she was celebrating completing the filming of Delhi schedule of her upcoming film, The Sky is Pink. Priyanka will reportedly join the sets post her wedding.