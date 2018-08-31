Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas head to Mexico for a getaway

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were clicked in Mexico. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were clicked in Mexico.

After their engagement in India, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have taken some time off from their hectic schedules to be together. The couple was spotted at Cabo San Lucas in Mexico on Thursday. They looked all happy as they strolled through the city. From the looks of it, it seems the lovebirds are on a vacation in the picturesque land.

This is the second time after their engagement on August 18 that the couple have been seen together. It was only yesterday that we saw PeeCee showering love on fiancé Jonas on her Instagram account. She shared his photo with a kiss emoji. The highlight of the picture was the American singer’s ‘Namaste’ t-shirt.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas clicked together for the first time after their engagement. (Photo: priyanka.news/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas clicked together for the first time after their engagement. (Photo: priyanka.news/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as she goes out with fiance Nick Jonas. (Photo: priyanka.news/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra is all smiles as she goes out with fiance Nick Jonas. (Photo: priyanka.news/Instagram)

Nick Jonas has been busy with the release of his latest single “Right Now”. (Photo: priyanka.news/Instagram) Nick Jonas has been busy with the release of his latest single “Right Now”. (Photo: priyanka.news/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra photographed in Mexico as she goes for a vacation with Nick Jonas. (Photo: priyanka.news/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra photographed in Mexico as she goes for a vacation with Nick Jonas. (Photo: priyanka.news/Instagram)

Nick Jonas was spotted in Mexico. (Photo: priyanka.news/Instagram) Nick Jonas was spotted in Mexico. (Photo: priyanka.news/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted at airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spotted at airport in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Before making their relationship official, the two stars were often spotted together by paparazzi and fans. The couple finally accepted their relationship and solemnised it in the presence of their families in India. Priyanka also hosted a party for her near and dear ones at her residence in Mumbai.

Soon after the engagement, Nick flew back to America with his parents and Priyanka went back to the shoot of her next Hindi project The Sky Is Pink along with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. Meanwhile, photos and videos from their intimate roka ceremony created much fan frenzy. Recently, Denise Jonas shared a video of her matching steps with Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra on a Punjabi song.

Priyanka and Nick are yet to finalise their wedding date. Madhu Chopra had clarified in an interview that the couple is immersed in their professional commitment and hasn’t decided on the date of their nuptials.

