Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas head to Goa

After treating Nick Jonas to an intimate dinner in Mumbai, it seems like Priyanka Chopra has planned a quick get-away for the American singer. The rumoured couple were seen heading to Goa today. Joining them was Parineeti Chopra, who recently wrapped up the London shoot of Namastey England.

Ever since Priyanka and Nick landed in Mumbai, the shutterbugs have been following them. The two have not opened up yet about their relationship but their social media exchanges suggest there’s more to this than meets the eye. Recently, Nick posted a video of Priyanka on his Instagram stories and wrote “Her” with a heart emoji. Priyanka too has been all hearts for Nick’s photos on social media.

In a recent interview with DNA, Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra, who met Nick Jonas recently, opened up about the American singer. “We just went out for dinner where Nick was present. But it was a large group. There were 10-odd people, so I didn’t get the time to know him that well. I’ve met him for the first time, so it’s too early to form an opinion,” she said.

>The Quantico actor also hosted a welcome party for Nick at her apartment. We saw Alia Bhatt, Mushtaq Sheikh and Parineeti Chopra arriving at the apartment.

On the work front, Priyanka has signed Bollywood film Bharat, starring Salman Khan. The Ali Abbas directorial marks the actor’s comeback to Bollywood after two years. Her last Bollywood outing as an actor was Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal.

