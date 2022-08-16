Priyanka Chopra says she is excited to share the stage with Nick Jonas for Global Citizen music festival: ‘It’s the first time….’

Actor Priyanka Chopra conducted an Instagram Live, ahead of the Global Citizen’s music festival. During the Live, she discussed several crucial issues plaguing the world currently, with Global Citizen CEO Hugh Evans. Some of these issues included eradication of poverty, empowerment of women, elimination of COVID-19 pandemic and the climate crisis.

During the Live, Priyanka Chopra also opened up about her visit to Poland and the Ukraine refugee crisis. “When you talk about the refugee crisis, it’s the largest that we have ever seen. Ending poverty right now is so crucial, because we could be creating a large generation of children in the future, who cannot get out of the cyclical nature that poverty creates. It is so important to eradicate poverty, and that’s exactly what Global Citizen is working for–eradicating extreme poverty is our goal, and women and children making sure they know their rights. We need to create opportunities for women today, who are 50 per-cent of the world’s population. If we aren’t creating opportunities for women, we are taking away man or woman power from us, to be able to go forward and evolve.”

The lineup for the Global Citizen festival was announced, which includes Metallica, Charlie Puth, Mariah Carey and The Jonas Brothers. She also said that it would be the first time she would be on stage with her husband, singer Nick Jonas. “It’s the first time I will share the stage with my husband. It will be very exciting. I love the Jonas Brothers, but I’m so excited to see Mariah Carey and Rosalia.” She ended the Live requesting people to take action, and not to just ‘Walk The Walk’ and not ‘Talk The Talk’. Global Citizen festival will be held on September 24 and 25.

Priyanka also took to Instagram and wished her in-laws Denise and Paul Kevin Jonas a happy anniversary, saying, “Happy anniversary to the loveliest couple.” She also wished her brother-in-law Joe Jonas a happy birthday, saying, “Lots of love.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has several projects lined up, including her Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa and Citadel, with the Russo Brothers.