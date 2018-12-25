Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ lavish wedding gets The Simpsons treatment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding was one of the biggest celebrity wedding stories this year. Ever since they were first spotted together, the rumour mill had begun its job, and after a series of denials, the couple engaged and then married earlier this month.

The wedding generated considerable attention in the media across the world for its opulence and for the presence of who’s who of the Indian and American film industries.

And now, it seems the couple has become big enough to get The Simpsons treatment. Priyanka Chopra has shared artwork of she and Nick as characters in The Simpsons. The two have been given a perfect Simpson look with protruding upper lips.

On her Instagram account, Priyanka uploaded two photos. One shows the couple standing together as a married couple in the traditional Hindu wedding garb and all the accompanying jewellery as the Simpson family looks on. The second photo shows them in Christian wedding dresses with Homer Simpson officiating.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in both Hindu and Christian ceremonies to respect each other’s culture. Both the ceremonies were held at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.

The artists are Rino Russo for the Hindu wedding artwork and Stefano Monda for the Christian wedding artwork.

Priyanka also uploaded a photo of she and Nick with their entire family. Joe Jonas and his fiance Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, Jonas brothers’ parents, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas, are present.