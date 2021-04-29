India is my home and it is bleeding: Priyanka Chopra sets up a fundraiser to help India fight Covid-19 pandemic

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media platforms on Wednesday night to announce a fundraiser that she has set up to help India as the country faces the debilitating second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Priyanka said, “Why do we need to care? Why is it so urgent right now? I am sitting in London and hearing from my friends and family in India about how hospitals are at capacity, there are no rooms in ICUs, ambulances are too busy, oxygen supply is less, crematoriums having mass cremations because the volume of death is so much. India is my home and India is bleeding.”

The global icon also added that unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. She said, “We, as a global community, need to care. And I’ll tell you why we need to care – because unless everyone is safe, no one is safe. So, please use your resources and focus your energy on helping stop this pandemic. Please donate. I understand a lot of people must be angry and thinking about, ‘Why are we in this place in the first place? Why is this happening?’ We will address that but after we stop the urgency. Please donate and please use your resources as much as you can. India needs you.”

Urging her followers to contribute towards the fund raiser, she also shared that she and her husband Nick Jonas have already contributed and will continue to contribute. She wrote, “Please please donate. Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe. It’s so heartening to see so many people stepping up to help in so many ways. We need to beat this virus, and to do that requires ALL of us. From the bottom of my heart THANK YOU.”

Priyanka has been quite vocal about India’s need for Covid-19 vaccination on an urgent basis. Earlier this week, Priyanka sought Covid-19 vaccines for India, and tweeted about the US ordering ‘more vaccines than needed’.