Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make their first appearance as husband and wife

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Jodhpur airport on Monday. Clad in a green saree with ‘chooda, sindoor and mangalsutra’, fans were elated to see PeeCee’s Indian avatar. Holding her close at the waist was Nick, playing the perfect protective husband.

Advertising

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 and 2 in a Christian and Hindu ceremony, respectively, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The wedding festivities took place in the presence of close friends and family. While we have already seen their mehendi and sangeet function photos, they are yet to release their wedding clicks.

Check out the photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Jodhpur airport:

After the intimate affair, the relatives of ‘Nickyanka’ were seen leaving Jodhpur today. Apart from the newlyweds, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and cousin sister Parineeti Chopra were spotted at the Jodhpur airport. Nick’s parents along with his brothers Joe and Frankie and Sophie Turner were clicked at the airport.

Advertising

Check out the photos of the family members of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

A video shared by Priyanka on her Instagram handle proves that her wedding was not just full of frolic and fun, but also a perfect amalgamation of two cultures. Apart from the Indian ceremonies, the bride and groom’s side also played a friendly cricket match.

Also read | Two families came together in a loving atmosphere: Priyanka Chopra’s relatives on Nickyanka wedding

Parineeti Chopra’s mother Reena said, “It was a perfect blend of family and two cultures. Two families who came together in a very loving atmosphere. It was an amazing wedding.”

Priyanka and Nick will, reportedly, host wedding receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.