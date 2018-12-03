Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas make their first appearance as husband and wife

Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1-2 through both Christian and Hindu ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The newlyweds made their first public appearance as a married couple at the Jodhpur airport today.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were all smiles at the Jodhpur airport today. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made their first public appearance as husband and wife at the Jodhpur airport on Monday. Clad in a green saree with ‘chooda, sindoor and mangalsutra’, fans were elated to see PeeCee’s Indian avatar. Holding her close at the waist was Nick, playing the perfect protective husband.

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 and 2 in a Christian and Hindu ceremony, respectively, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace. The wedding festivities took place in the presence of close friends and family. While we have already seen their mehendi and sangeet function photos, they are yet to release their wedding clicks.

Check out the photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Jodhpur airport:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Jodhpur airport. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Seems like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas can’t get enough of each other. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas walked hand-in-hand. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas greeted their Indian fans with a Namaste. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked like a picture perfect couple. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka and Nick arrived amid tight security. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After the intimate affair, the relatives of ‘Nickyanka’ were seen leaving Jodhpur today. Apart from the newlyweds, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra and cousin sister Parineeti Chopra were spotted at the Jodhpur airport. Nick’s parents along with his brothers Joe and Frankie and Sophie Turner were clicked at the airport.

Check out the photos of the family members of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

Priyanka’s cousin sister and actor Parineeti Chopra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Nick Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas with his fiancee Sophie Turner. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Nick Jonas’ parents Denise and Paul Jonas. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Priyanka Chopra’s brother Siddharth Chopra. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Kevin Jonas with his wife Danielle Jonas. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Nick Jonas’ youngest brother Frankie Jonas. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

A video shared by Priyanka on her Instagram handle proves that her wedding was not just full of frolic and fun, but also a perfect amalgamation of two cultures. Apart from the Indian ceremonies, the bride and groom’s side also played a friendly cricket match.

Also read | Two families came together in a loving atmosphere: Priyanka Chopra’s relatives on Nickyanka wedding

Parineeti Chopra’s mother Reena said, “It was a perfect blend of family and two cultures. Two families who came together in a very loving atmosphere. It was an amazing wedding.”

Priyanka and Nick will, reportedly, host wedding receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai, respectively.

