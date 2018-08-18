Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas take their families out ahead of engagement celebration

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Friday evening. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went for a dinner outing with their families on Friday evening. The couple was spotted at the JW Mariott in Mumbai. While the duo was photographed reaching the hotel in the same car, Madhu Chopra and Nick’s parents Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas were snapped arriving in different cars.

Like always, the lovebirds walked hand in hand and as Priyanka held Nick’s arm, her square-cut diamond ring was much visible on her ring finger. Jonas, reportedly, proposed to PeeCee on her birthday in London last month.

Going by the reports, the Quantico actor will host a grand party in Mumbai for her friends and family where she will make her relationship with Jonas official. A source close to indianexpress.com has revealed that the actor has booked 200 rooms in a hotel for the guests, many of whom are arriving from the US. From Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry and Raveena Tandon among others are expected to attend the ceremony.

The speculations of Priyanka and Nick making their relationship official have gained momentum after Nick’s parents landed in India on Friday. Though this is Nick’s second visit to the country, it is the first time that the American singer’s parents have come to the country.

Earlier in an interview with People.com, Priyanka had confessed about her getting to know Nick. “We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Priyanka said when asked about her trip with Nick to India in June.

