Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ bash: Alia, Parineeti and Ambanis party with the couple

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ roka ceremony was held on August 18 in Mumbai. The function took place at Priyanka’s residence in the city, which was followed by an engagement bash later in the night. Cousin and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra was one of the first celebs to arrive for the party. The actor sported a cute black dress and a million-dollar smile as she waved at the photographers. Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra also made a grand entrance at the venue as she smiled and blew kisses at shutterbugs.

Apart from family members, close friends of Priyanka from the industry were also seen at the event. Brahmastra actor Alia Bhatt, screenwriter Mushtaq Shiekh, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma and filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj were also photographed at the party. Loveratri actor Aayush Sharma and producer Ronnie Screwvala graced the function as well.

PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra’s engagement party: Alia Bhatt, Vishal Bhardwaj and Arpita Khan Sharma in attendance

Earlier, on Saturday, both Nick and Priyanka made their relationship official and broke the news on their respective Instagram handles with a lovely post declaring their love for each other. After months of speculations and rumours, the American singing sensation and Bollywood star announced the happy news to the world. While nothing has been confirmed yet, the wedding will reportedly be held in October.

Priyanka and Nick had first made their public appearance together at 2017’s MET gala. Following the event, the two were frequently spotted spending time together and commenting on each other’s social media posts. However, the first hint that things were taking a serious between the couple was when Priyanka was clicked at Nick’s cousin’s wedding as his date.

