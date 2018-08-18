Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement party: LIVE UPDATES

After months of rumours and speculation, Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are going to make their relationship official as they host their engagement party tonight. The diamond ring on Priyanka’s finger was visible as she walked hand-in-hand with her beau last night in Mumbai. Although no official announcement has been made so far, Priyanka is reportedly hosting Nick’s family for a small traditional ceremony at her residence on Saturday morning. This will be followed by a star-studded party later tonight where Nick will meet Priyanka’s friends and colleagues.
Nick Jonas’ parents are also in the country to attend the bash along with the Chopra family. A source close to indianexpress.com earlier revealed that the Chopras booked 200 rooms in a hotel for the guests, many of whom are arriving from the United States. Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry and Raveena Tandon are expected to attend the ceremony tonight.
Bollywood screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh has reached Priyanka Chopra's residence.
Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister Parineeti Chopra was on Saturday morning spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti had met Nick Jonas during his earlier trip to India in June 2018.
Nick Jonas' parents Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr are in Mumbai to attened the engagement party. However, Nick's brothers Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas are conspicuous by their absence.
Reports suggest a roka ceremony is being held at Priyanka Chopra's residence in Mumbai. A priest and close family members like Parineeti Chopra were spotted arriving at the Bollywood actor's house.