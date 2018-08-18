Follow Us:
Saturday, August 18, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement party: LIVE UPDATES

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to make their relationship official. After a small puja ceremony during the day which will be attended by family members, the couple will throw an engagement bash later tonight.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 18, 2018 11:54:16 am
priyanka chopra and nick jonas Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement party will be held today.

After months of rumours and speculation, Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are going to make their relationship official as they host their engagement party tonight. The diamond ring on Priyanka’s finger was visible as she walked hand-in-hand with her beau last night in Mumbai. Although no official announcement has been made so far, Priyanka is reportedly hosting Nick’s family for a small traditional ceremony at her residence on Saturday morning. This will be followed by a star-studded party later tonight where Nick will meet Priyanka’s friends and colleagues.

Nick Jonas’ parents are also in the country to attend the bash along with the Chopra family. A source close to indianexpress.com earlier revealed that the Chopras booked 200 rooms in a hotel for the guests, many of whom are arriving from the United States. Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Sophie Choudry and Raveena Tandon are expected to attend the ceremony tonight.

Live Blog

Follow all the latest updates about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' engagement party.

11:54 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Mushtaq Sheikh is here!

Bollywood screenwriter Mushtaq Sheikh has reached Priyanka Chopra's residence.

11:35 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Parineeti Chopra is back in Mumbai for Priyanka Chopra's engagement party

Priyanka Chopra’s cousin sister Parineeti Chopra was on Saturday morning spotted at the Mumbai airport. Parineeti had met Nick Jonas during his earlier trip to India in June 2018.

11:26 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Where are the Jonas brothers?

Nick Jonas' parents Denise Miller-Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas Sr are in Mumbai to attened the engagement party. However, Nick's brothers Joe Jonas and Frankie Jonas are conspicuous by their absence.

11:16 (IST) 18 Aug 2018
Priyanka Chopra's roka ceremony

Reports suggest a roka ceremony is being held at Priyanka Chopra's residence in Mumbai. A priest and close family members like Parineeti Chopra were spotted arriving at the Bollywood actor's house.

After months of speculation about their relationship, Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are all set to announce their engagement.

