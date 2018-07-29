Priyanka Chopra introduces Nick Jonas to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reportedly met Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently

As buzz has been created about Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ engagement, it is also reportedly said that the couple had visited the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at their house last week, where the actor introduced her boyfriend to her friend Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

The Quantico star and the American singer enjoyed some time at the royal couple’s house, the same week Jonas proposed to Priyanka, reports usmagazine.com.

Priyanka and Meghan share a good bond. The two reportedly met for the first time in 2016 at Elle’s Women In Television Celebration dinner where they immediately hit it off. Chopra even attended Markle’s royal wedding and followed up the event with the sweetest, most emotional post on her social media page.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post after attending the Royal Wedding of her friend, Meghan Markle. Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post after attending the Royal Wedding of her friend, Meghan Markle.

News of the couple’s engagement broke out on Friday by US media and also, the tweet of Bollywood director Ali Abbas Zafar about Priyanka’s exit from his film Bharat hinted at the actor’s engagement.

Jonas reportedly shut down an entire Tiffany and Co. store in New York City to pick the perfect ring for Priyanka Chopra just a week before proposing. The two stars have met each other’s family and they all seem to be getting along well.

Over the last several weeks, Priyanka and 25-year-old Jonas have been spotted on several dates, including a dinner date in New York City and a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles.

