Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Dussehra photos win hearts; fans call Malti ‘another desi girl’

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Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Dussehra with an intimate puja at home, sharing a glimpse of the festivities with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple posted a series of pictures from the celebrations on Tuesday, with Malti’s traditional outfit and a special ritual taking centre stage.
In the pictures shared by Priyanka, the family is seen seated before a decorated home temple as a priest performs the puja. Nick joined Priyanka and Malti for the ceremony, making it a special family moment.
Malti’s ‘Jai Mata Di’ scarf and tiny bangles
Malti caught attention in an ivory traditional outfit paired with tiny bangles and a red scarf bearing the words ‘Jai Mata Di’. The details of her festive look stood out in the pictures.
The family was also seen performing Kanya Pujan, a Hindu ritual in which young girls are worshipped as manifestations of Goddess Durga. Priyanka and Nick were pictured washing Malti’s feet as part of the ceremony.
See Priyanka, Nick and Malti’s photos here:
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Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today and tomorrow and always.”
Fans reactions
Priyanka Chopra’s Dussehra pictures with husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie have won hearts online, with fans praising the actor for staying connected to her Indian roots and introducing her daughter to Indian customs and traditions.
Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, “Never forget your root”, while another commented, “Never forget our culture Respect PC”.
A fan also praised Nick for embracing Indian traditions, writing, “Pura Desi bana dia nick ko what a influence and aura she has in her.”
Malti’s traditional outfit and tiny bangles also caught attention. One user commented, “OMG those li’ll bangles… We have another desi girl😍.”
Another fan praised Nick for embracing traditions that may be unfamiliar to him, writing, “I dont know whether to respect you or Nick more. It could get conflicting at times… Religions n practices you dont understand, or have faith in…but to go along out of love… That’s the best partnership ever.”
Others wished the family well, with one fan commenting, “Sweet moments. Malti is getting so big! You are family goals”. Another wrote in Hindi, “Itni badi celebrity hote hue vi apne riti riwaj nhi bhuli”, praising Priyanka for staying connected to her customs despite her global stardom.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got engaged in August 2018 and tied the knot later that year in Rajasthan, in ceremonies that included both Christian and Hindu traditions. The couple welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.
On the work front, Priyanka is gearing up to return to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film Varanasi. She will play Mandakini in the adventure film, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.