Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Dussehra photos win hearts; fans call Malti ‘another desi girl’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated Dussehra with an intimate puja at home, sharing a glimpse of the festivities with their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The couple posted a series of pictures from the celebrations on Tuesday, with Malti’s traditional outfit and a special ritual taking centre stage.

In the pictures shared by Priyanka, the family is seen seated before a decorated home temple as a priest performs the puja. Nick joined Priyanka and Malti for the ceremony, making it a special family moment.

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Malti’s ‘Jai Mata Di’ scarf and tiny bangles

Malti caught attention in an ivory traditional outfit paired with tiny bangles and a red scarf bearing the words ‘Jai Mata Di’. The details of her festive look stood out in the pictures.