Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas enjoy double date with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra goes on a date with Nick Jonas. (Photo credit: jjosephjonas/Instagram) Priyanka Chopra goes on a date with Nick Jonas. (Photo credit: jjosephjonas/Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen spending quality time with Nick Jonas in London. But they were not alone for long as Jonas’ brothers joined them later. The dinner at 34 Restaurant in Mayfair was nothing less than a get-together with Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Sophie Turner in attendance.

In an interview with People.com, Priyanka confessed that she is getting to know the American singing sensation and that things are going quite well for them.

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Priyanka said when asked about her recent trip with Nick to India.

On the work front, Priyanka has wrapped the shooting of Isn’t It Romantic, which also stars Liam Hemsworth and Rebel Wilson among others. The film will head to the theatres on February 14 next year.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has started prep for her next Bollywood film. She has signed The Sky Is Pink by Shonali Bose. The project will reunite Priyanka with Farhan Akhtar. The two worked together in Zoya Akhtar directorial Dil Dhadakne Do. The 35-year-old also has Bharat in her kitty.

The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial will see Priyanka sharing screen space with Salman Khan. The shoot of the film is all set to begin by end of this month.

