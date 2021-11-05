Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ Diwali party inside photos: Chrissy Teigen-John Legend deck up in Indian clothes, Mindy Kaling isn’t pleased

After organising a Laxmi Puja at home, popular couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas planned a Bollywood-style Diwali night at their home. In the videos shared on social media, their luxurious home in Los Angeles is all decked up as friends and family celebrated the festival. Nick’s brother, singer Joe Jonas, Hollywood couple Chrissy Teigen and John Legend, among others, were present at the grand bash.

Taking to Instagram, Nick shared a boomerang video where he is seen holding Priyanka Chopra in his arms, as they posed by the pool. The house is seen all decked up with marigold flowers and fairy lights. As indoor sparklers add to the Diwali vibes, Nick also added an emoji that read ‘Happy Diwali’.

While Priyanka was seen dressed in a stylish white lehenga, with flowers on her hair, Nick looked handsome in a red kurta with a black Nehru jacket. Sharing the video, the singer wrote, “Happy Diwali to you and yours. Sending you all love and light. My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Joe Jonas, Chrissy and others attending the party also posted similar videos on Instagram. All of them even donned traditional outfits for the celebration. “Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!! Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!” Chrissy captioned the post. While Joe also shared a boomerang video projecting his excitement. Reacting to Chrissy’s post, Mindy Kaling wrote, “You’re done! I don’t care if you both look hot! This cultural appropriation will not not be tolerated!” Chrissy replied, “@mindykaling YOU SABOTAGED ME!!!!!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonas Brothers News (@jbrosnews)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

Earlier, Priyanka gave a glimpse of her Diwali celebration from their Los Angeles home. She shared a series of photos where she and Nick can be seen performing Diwali puja at their home. The global star looked resplendent dressed in a yellow saree as Nick wore an embroidered white kurta.

“या देवी सर्वभूतेषु लक्ष्मी रूपेण संस्थिता। नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमस्तस्यै नमो नमः With the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi we invite Her grace and abundance into our home. Happy Diwali ,” Priyanka wrote as she recited the prayer. The two were seen lighting the diyas and puja lamps together and also did aarti.

Priyanka recently returned to Los Angeles after finishing the shoot for her Amazon show Citadel. The global series, also starring Richard Madden, is executive produced by the Russo Brothers. She will also be seen in The Matrix: Resurrections, Text For You and a series with Mindy.