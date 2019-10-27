Priyanka Chopra celebrates Diwali with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrated the festival of Diwali together in Cabo, Mexico. The actor posted a couple of photos on her Instagram. While in one she has worn a saree and struck a pose with Nick, in another photo, she can be seen hanging out and celebrating with a couple of friends. PeeCee captioned the image as, “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From mine to yours… दीपावाली की शुभकामनाएँ।।”

The Sky Is Pink actor seemed to have also offered a little prayer to Lord Ganesh and Goddess Lakshmi as the fans could see a photo of the idols on Priyanka’s Instagram status.

It seems Priyanka is making sure to introduce Nick to every Indian tradition and festivals. Earlier, the two were seen celebrating the festival of Karwa Chauth together.

On the occasion, Nick had shared a picture with PeeCee and said that he has learnt a lot about the Hindu culture from his wife, apart from having fun together. “My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone!,” the caption read.

On the work front, Nick Jonas is busy with his Happiness Begins tour. He will later be seen promoting his upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level, which sees him sharing the screen space with Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and others.

Priyanka, on the other hand, made a comeback to Bollywood with The Sky Is Pink, which released earlier this month.