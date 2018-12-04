Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host a wedding reception in New Delhihttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-delhi-wedding-reception-photos-5477576/

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host a wedding reception in New Delhi

After tying the knot on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American singing sensation Nick Jonas threw a reception for close friends and family in New Delhi.

priyanka chopra with nick jonas
After a lavish wedding at Umaid Bhavan, Jodhpur, the newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating their union in Delhi. (Photo credit: APH Images)

After tying the knot on December 1 and  2 in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American singing sensation Nick Jonas threw a wedding reception for close friends and family in New Delhi.

Priyanka looked stunning as she walked on the stage with her husband Nick, who looked dapper in his attire. The two posed for the shutterbugs and one could not miss the happiness of the couple.

Apart from the two, the event saw the presence of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Later, we saw Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra along with Nick’s parents Paul Jonas and Denise Jonas posing for photographers on the stage with the much-in-love couple.

Advertising

Both, Priyanka and Nick, looked happy as can be as they welcomed the guests and urged them to join in on the fun. The lovebirds will also, reportedly, throw another reception in Mumbai for PeeCee’s industry friends. Since the weddings were a close-knit affair, the Mumbai reception will most likely see attendance from the who’s who of the entertainment industry.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception photos here: 

priyanka chopra nick jonas delhi wedding reception photos
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas looked like a perfect couple at the Delhi reception. (Photo credit: APH Images)
priyanka chopra and nick jonas family at delhi reception
Nick Jonas parents Paul Jonas and Denise Jonas along with Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra struck a pose with the couple. (Photo credit: APH Images)
Priyanka chopra delhi wedding reception
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas just cannot stop gushing over each other. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
priyanka chopra nick jonas families
Another photo of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ family together on the stage. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
priyanka nick delhi reception
Priyanka and Nick flash a bright smile at the shutterbugs while walking towards the stage set for the couple at Delhi’s reception. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
priyanka nick photos
Priyanka Chopra thanked the media and the guests as Nick kept watching her. (Photo credit: Varinder Chawla)
priyanka chopra nick jonas delhi wedding reception
Priyanka Chopra all smiles with Nick Jonas at the Delhi wedding reception. (Photo credit: APH Images)
sophie turner and joe jonas at priyanka chopra wedding reception
Sophie Turner looked gorgeous and Joe Jonas looked dapper as they posed for the shutterbugs at the Delhi wedding reception of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo credit: APH Images)

Also read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ New Delhi wedding reception LIVE UPDATES

Nick and Priyanka first tied the knot on December 1, following the Christian tradition. The wedding was officiated by Nick’s father Kevin Jonas Sr, according to reports. Both bride and the groom were dressed in Ralph Lauren and later exchanged wedding bands designed by Chopard.

The second wedding was held on December 2 at Umaid Bhawan Palace itself, and this time around, the couple was wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android