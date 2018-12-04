Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas host a wedding reception in New Delhi

After tying the knot on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and American singing sensation Nick Jonas threw a wedding reception for close friends and family in New Delhi.

Advertising

Priyanka looked stunning as she walked on the stage with her husband Nick, who looked dapper in his attire. The two posed for the shutterbugs and one could not miss the happiness of the couple.

Apart from the two, the event saw the presence of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas.

Later, we saw Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra along with Nick’s parents Paul Jonas and Denise Jonas posing for photographers on the stage with the much-in-love couple.

Advertising

Both, Priyanka and Nick, looked happy as can be as they welcomed the guests and urged them to join in on the fun. The lovebirds will also, reportedly, throw another reception in Mumbai for PeeCee’s industry friends. Since the weddings were a close-knit affair, the Mumbai reception will most likely see attendance from the who’s who of the entertainment industry.

Check out Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ wedding reception photos here:

Also read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ New Delhi wedding reception LIVE UPDATES

Nick and Priyanka first tied the knot on December 1, following the Christian tradition. The wedding was officiated by Nick’s father Kevin Jonas Sr, according to reports. Both bride and the groom were dressed in Ralph Lauren and later exchanged wedding bands designed by Chopard.

The second wedding was held on December 2 at Umaid Bhawan Palace itself, and this time around, the couple was wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony.