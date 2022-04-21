Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter’s name revealed, here’s what it means: Report

Actor Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas, recently welcomed a baby girl via surrogacy. And while they are yet to reveal their daughter’s name officially, TMZ has obtained the child’s birth certificate that states her name as Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

According to the same report, their child was born just after 8 pm in a San Diego hospital on January 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

While it is still not clear why the couple went with the name Malti (although this could have a connection with Priyanka’s mother’s name), the Sanksrit origin of the word means ‘small fragrant flower’ or ‘moonlight’.

Both Nick and Priyanka had announced the child’s birth on January 22 in a post that read, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

A while ago, Priyanka had opened up about being a parent while chatting with her friend and chat show host Lilly Singh. Stating that she will never impose her dreams and beliefs upon her daughter, the actor said, “As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you. There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything.”

Priyanka Chopra has a host of releases lined up, including the Amazon Prime Video series Citadel with the Russo brothers, action-thriller Ending Things with Anthony Mackie, as well as Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.