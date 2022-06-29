scorecardresearch
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Parineeti Chopra calls Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie ‘the most beautiful baby in the world’, says she is healthy now

Parineeti Chopra talks about her niece, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her health in an interview.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 29, 2022 9:58:45 am
Priyanka Chopra, parineeti chopraParineeti Chopra talks about niece Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, daughter of her cousin Priyanka Chopra and brother-in-law Nick Jonas. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram, Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Actress Parineeti Chopra is all hearts and full of love for her niece Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in a new video that surfaced on the internet. Born to actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas, the two families welcomed the baby via surrogacy in January this year and shared the first glimpse of her on Mother’s Day (May 8).

In the video, the Ishaqzaade actress looks excited as she talks about her niece. The moment the interviewer asks whether she has seen Priyanka and Nick’s baby, Parineeti goes, “Oh my god. Of course, she is the most beautiful baby in the world”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Massi (aunt) to her cousin Priyanka’s baby, Parineeti shared in the video that she has met Malti and she is healthy now. The actress continued, “They  (Priyanka and Nick) had shared her journey. She had a bit of a rough start but she is healthy now”.

On May 8, in a long emotional post, the couple introduced their baby to the world and shared their roller coaster journey and the challenges they faced. Their daughter Malti was born prematurely and was under supervision in the hospital before the couple finally brought her home. Giving a glimpse of her, Priyanka shared that after 100 plus days in the NICU, their ‘little girl is finally home’.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Respecting the couple’s decision and privacy, Parineeti didn’t disclose much about the baby and said, “She’s a beautiful baby. I don’t want to talk much about her but she is my little baby”.

Also read |Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas felt ‘it was really important’ to share daughter Malti’s health concerns with the world

The actress who was last seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Saina will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai and Ribu Dasgupta’s untitled project.

