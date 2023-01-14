Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie’s first birthday ‘in style’: ‘She isn’t walking yet…’

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Jonas recently celebrated her first birthday and in a recent interview, Nick talked about how they brought in their daughter’s birthday. He revealed that they threw a party for her. “We had to celebrate in style,” he said.

In a chat with Kelly Clarkson, Nick called Malti Marie “beautiful and amazing” and also shared how she had “a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life.” Malti Marie had to spend 100 days in the NICU before she could be brought home.

Nick also opened up about how he “tries to be a patient dad.” He also opened up about having new personal goals this year and said, “I have some personal goals, some professional goals, there’s a lot on the personal front after being new father, that’s taking up most of my time.”

He shared that his daughter hasn’t started walking yet but once she does, he’ll be running after her. “She hasn’t started walking yet, but yeah, when she does, I’ll need patience and comfortable shoes as I’ll be running after her.” Nick revealed that he will be touring later this year, and this time, he plans to do it with his daughter.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and embraced parenthood in 2022. The couple announced their daughter’s arrival on social media in January and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”