Saturday, Jan 14, 2023

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie’s first birthday ‘in style’: ‘She isn’t walking yet…’

Nick Jonas shared that he and Priyanka Chopra celebrated Malti Marie's first birthday in style.

nick and priyanka chopraNick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra and their daughter Malti. (Photo: Nick/Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrated daughter Malti Marie’s first birthday ‘in style’: ‘She isn’t walking yet…’
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ daughter Malti Marie Jonas recently celebrated her first birthday and in a recent interview, Nick talked about how they brought in their daughter’s birthday. He revealed that they threw a party for her. “We had to celebrate in style,” he said.

In a chat with Kelly Clarkson, Nick called Malti Marie “beautiful and amazing” and also shared how she had “a pretty wild journey in the earlier part of her life.” Malti Marie had to spend 100 days in the NICU before she could be brought home.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Nick also opened up about how he “tries to be a patient dad.” He also opened up about having new personal goals this year and said, “I have some personal goals, some professional goals, there’s a lot on the personal front after being new father, that’s taking up most of my time.”

He shared that his daughter hasn’t started walking yet but once she does, he’ll be running after her. “She hasn’t started walking yet, but yeah, when she does, I’ll need patience and comfortable shoes as I’ll be running after her.” Nick revealed that he will be touring later this year, and this time, he plans to do it with his daughter.

Also Read |Basu Chatterjee’s Khatta Meetha is India’s version of Modern Family, but with all the problematic tropes

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in 2018 and embraced parenthood in 2022. The couple announced their daughter’s arrival on social media in January and wrote, “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much.”

First published on: 14-01-2023 at 11:06 IST
