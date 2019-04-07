Priyanka Chopra shares Nick Jonas’ ‘Cool’ track, but with a desi twist

Priyanka Chopra has been quite a sport when it comes to people’s reaction to Nick Jonas’ music videos. Earlier, the actor had shared how her fans had recreated Jonas Brother’s “Sucker” into a Hum Saath Saath Hain song and now, after the release of Jonas Brothers’ second single titled “Cool,” some fans have used the video to recreate Govinda’s iconic track “Meri Pant Bhi Sexy” from his film Dulaara. Priyanka shared the clip as an Instagram story. From the looks of it, it seems the global icon is enjoying the coming together of both the worlds.

Nick, Kevin and Joe’s new song “Cool” released on April 5. In the song, Nick made a reference to his wife Priyanka as he sang how wonderful the year 2018 had been for him. The song opens with Nick singing, “Is it just me or am I just having a good year?”

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been spending some quality time with her in-laws and husband Nick. The actor recently posted a photo featuring herself with ‘J sisters’ Sophie and Danielle. Later, she shared a picture in which the three brothers were seen striking a pose with their respective partners.

Apart from releasing their singles, Jonas Brothers recently announced that they will be teaming up with Amazon Studios for a documentary.

“Our fans are the best in the world and have shared in our journey as the Jonas Brothers and us as individuals,” the Jonas Brothers said in a statement to Variety.

“In releasing this documentary, we wanted to make sure we partnered with an innovative platform, like Amazon, that could reach our fans around the world,” they added.

The group famously disbanded in 2013 after cancelling their nineteen-day tour. “Sucker” marked their comeback after six years.