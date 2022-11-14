Priyanka Chopra cheers for Nick Jonas as he mentions their wedding song, sits with mom Madhu and mother-in-law Denise. Watch

Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently made heads turn as she attended her partner and musician Nick Jonas’ concert in Las Vegas. Videos and photos from the event have been shared by her fan accounts on social media. In an earlier concert, Priyanka landed up in a striking red dress to see her husband perform with her brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas.

In another, she is seen in a more casual avatar of a pair of jeans and top as she cheers Nick on. At one point, ahead of a song, Nick addresses the track and calls it the song which his brother sang at “me and my wife’s wedding.” The particular video has been flooded with love from their fans, as one user wrote, “Aww love love love when he mentions Pri his wife.” Another comment mentioned, “So nice!.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

In another picture, she is seen seated in between her mother Madhu Chopra and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas as the trio enjoy a performance by the Jonas Brothers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka herself had given a glimpse of one of the concert nights on her Instagram stories where she was enjoying a stroll with Nick as they held hands. The caption read, “Vegas nights with Bae.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot in late 2018 after knowing each other for around a year. The couple welcomed a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, in January this year via surrogacy.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to the release of the Russo Brothers’ Amazon Prime series Citadel, the romantic drama It’s All Coming Back to Me and the Bollywood road trip film Jee Le Zaraa.