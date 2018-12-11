Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas get into the Christmas spirit

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in Udaipur and the newlyweds are spending each day in awe of each other. With Christmas around the corner, the two are already in the holiday spirit. Nick recently posted a video of Priyanka watching the movie Elf for the first time. Elf is a 2003 Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell and the film perfectly describes the magical nature of Christmas.

Nick posted the video with the Instagram caption, “Her first time watching Elf. 😍 🎄 @priyankachopra”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are taking some much needed rest as the couple had been quite occupied with their wedding festivities. Recently, the couple was also spotted in Udaipur for Isha Ambani’s wedding festivities.

Soon after their wedding, Priyanka and Nick hosted a wedding reception in New Delhi which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It is also being speculated that the two will host a wedding reception in Mumbai for Priyanka’s Bollywood colleagues and friends. A reception in the States is also on the cards.

Priyanka and Nick started texting each other two years ago but started dating only in May 2018. Priyanka’s pre-wedding festivities began with a roka ceremony in Mumbai in August. This was followed by a bridal shower in New York and a bachelorette trip to Amsterdam.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is looking forward to the release of Shonali Bose’s The Sky is Pink. Her next Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic also releases in 2019.