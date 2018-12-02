Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tie the knot; couple shares Mehendi photos

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are now married, according to a report by People.com. The couple tied the knot in a Christian wedding in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple said ‘I do’ in designer Ralph Lauren creations. Nick Jonas’ father Paul Kevin Jonas Sr officiated the wedding. The couple recently shared Mehendi photos as well on their Instagram handles.

Priyanka took to Instagram and wrote, “One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each others faiths and cultures. And so planning our wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing. An important part for the girl in an Indian wedding is the Mehendi. Once again we made it our own and it was afternoon that kicked of the celebrations in the way we both dreamed.”

Priyanka and Nick will next get married according to Hindu rituals.

The pre-wedding festivities kicked off on Friday. A sangeet ceremony was held for Nickyanka in the evening. According to reports, Priyanka took to the floor in a pink lehenga and dedicated a performance to Nick. The American singer, in turn, shook a leg for his ladylove as well. Fireworks went off at the Umaid Bhawan Palace at night to celebrate their union.

Nita, Mukesh, Anant and Isha Ambani marked their presence. Celebrities like Ganesh Hegde, Sandeep Khosla, Mickey Contractor, Arpita Khan, British Indian TV star Jasmin Walia and Hollywood actor Elizabeth Chambers were also spotted at the celebration.

The couple had earlier held a puja as well, which took place at Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra’s home. The couple dazzled as they smiled for the shutterbugs in traditional Indian attires.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas first exchanged messages on Twitter and later met each other in person in 2017 during an Academy Awards event. They made their first public appearance together during the 2017 MET gala and thus began their whirlwind romance. While the couple had denied the reports of dating each other at the time, things were surely picking up pace. Nothing much happened in 2017, however, 2018 was a different ball game altogether.

Nearly a year after their 2017 MET gala appearance, Nick and Priyanka were snapped together on Memorial Day together sometime in July, 2018. Soon after, the two were clicked together at Nick’s cousin’s wedding. Nick also flew down to India to meet Priyanka’s family later. The two even attended high profile parties together hand-in-hand. In fact, the couple vacationed in Goa with PeeCee’s cousin Parineeti Chopra and brother Siddharth Chopra as well.

After their trip to India, the couple next took off to Brazil for Nick’s concert, where Priyanka, like a supportive partner, cheered Nick on as he took the stage. After several dates and public outings, the couple thought it was time to make the engagement announcement. Sharing similar posts on Instagram, the couple said that they belong to each other. A roka ceremony was held as well and later, a bash was thrown for their industry friends.

Recently, Priyanka rang in her bachelorette party in New York as well as Amsterdam. On the work front, the actor also wrapped up the Delhi schedule for her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink. The film’s team even threw a send-off party for her and she was made to cut a cake which read, “Congratulations to our dear bride to be P.C.J.”

While the world awaits more photos of the lovely couple, we wish them best of luck for their new journey together.