Priyanka Chopra celebrates Thanksgiving with fiance Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and fiance Nick Jonas are in Delhi where the Bollywood actor is shooting for her upcoming project The Sky Is Pink. The two got together with friends and family to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday night.

Priyanka and Nick both shared a photo from the gathering. Priyanka shared it with the caption, “Happy thanksgiving.. family.. forever..” while Nick shared it saying, “What a beautiful Thanksgiving. Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones.”

The two got engaged in a roka ceremony in August at Priyanka’s residence in Mumbai. It is being speculated that the two will be tying the knot in early December though neither PC nor Nick have made an official announcement about their wedding yet. Nick’s timely presence in India also indicates that the rumours of the Rajasthan wedding might indeed be true.

Nick arrived in India on Wednesday and Priyanka welcomed him with an Instagram post that said, “Welcome home baby… 😍” Priyanka is shooting near Chandni Chowk in Delhi for the Shonali Bose directorial The Sky is Pink, also starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur had earlier said that Priyanka will be shooting for his film “till the very eve of her nuptials.” PC celebrated her bridal shower in New York followed by an exciting bachelorette trip with her girl friends and cousins to Amsterdam. She also enjoyed a trip to Paris recently.