Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas celebrate first Diwali with daughter Malti, see beautiful inside pics

Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas celebrated their first Diwali after welcoming their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January. Nick shared beautiful pictures from the festivities and wished his fans and followers a ‘Happy Diwali’ too.

In the pictures, Nick has hidden his daughter’s face with a heart emoji. He captioned the pictures, “Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my ♥️. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali.”

In the photos, we can see Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie Chopra Jonas dressed in white Indian traditional outfits. Nick is wearing a white sherwani, whereas the mother-daughter duo Priyanka and Malti are dressed in white lehengas.

In the first picture, the couple is seen posing for the camera with their daughter, and in the second photo, the family is seen performing Diwali puja.

Nick’s Diwali post received a lot of love from his fans and followers. One fan wrote, “OMG!!! These pics are everything.. so beautiful. Happy Diwali to you all babe. Have a wonderful day and year ahead 🪔❤️🤗🙌👏.” Another fan commented on Nick’s hair, and wrote, “The curls coming back 😍.”

Last year, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had thrown a lavish Diwali party at their Los Angeles home with celebrity guests like model Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend in attendance. Priyanka had also attended a pre-Diwali celebration hosted by actor-producer Mindy Kaling.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects lined up, including Russo Brothers’ Citadel, It’s All Coming Back To Me and Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.