Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas share photos from their Caribbean vacation

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are having a perfect romantic getaway in the Caribbean islands.

After celebrating Christmas in London and ringing in the New Year with family and close friends in picturesque Switzerland, the lovey-dovey couple is now spending some quality time in the Caribbean.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her perfect honeymoon with Nick and she posted an adorable picture of the two of them, where they are seen lost in each others’ eyes.

She captioned the picture, “And then… there was only him…” which was followed by a heart-eyes emoticon.

Nick and Priyanka had a grand wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 with their friends and family members in attendance. The Christian ceremony took place on December 1 and the Hindu ceremony was held on December 2.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. Before resuming the shooting, the actor is making the most of her holiday with her husband, giving us all perfect relationship goals.

The film, which also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in pivotal roles, marks the actor’s comeback to Bollywood movies as she was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Jai Gangaajal in 2016.