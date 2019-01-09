Toggle Menu
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on a holiday in the Caribbeanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/priyanka-chopra-nick-jonas-caribbean-photos-5529669/

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on a holiday in the Caribbean

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018, have been making the best of their time together, traveling the world.

priyanka chopra, nick jonas honeymoon
Priyanka and Nick are off for some alone time. (Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are, reportedly, in the Caribbean. It seems the couple is on an endless vacation mode.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Place in December 2018, have been making the best of their time together, traveling the world.

They were first seen spending Christmas in London with their family and close friends. The couple then traveled to Switzerland to wrap up a memorable 2018. And now Priyanka and Nick are in the Caribbean.

While fan pages shared a few clicks of Priyanka and Nick as they stepped off a flight in the Caribbean on Tuesday morning, Priyanka gave a sneak peek by sharing photos on her Instagram story where she could be seen lying on the beach.

Scroll to see recent photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas:

priyanka chopra, nick jonas honeymoon
(Photo: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been sharing photos on their social media accounts. The latest photo of Nick was shared with the caption, “Walking into 2019 like….” Priyanka too shared a selfie recently and wrote, “Coming at you 2019 😍.”

See more photos of Priyanka and Nick:

Advertising

On the work front, Priyanka has few projects lined up, including her Hollywood movie Isn’t It Romantic and her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 He is better now and recovering well, says Rajesh Roshan on Rakesh Roshan's health
2 Rekha, Anupam Kher and Mahesh Bhatt attend launch of Manisha Koirala's book Healed
3 Simmba box office collection Day 12: Ranveer Singh film is a force to reckon with