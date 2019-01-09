Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are on a holiday in the Caribbean

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are, reportedly, in the Caribbean. It seems the couple is on an endless vacation mode.

Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Place in December 2018, have been making the best of their time together, traveling the world.

They were first seen spending Christmas in London with their family and close friends. The couple then traveled to Switzerland to wrap up a memorable 2018. And now Priyanka and Nick are in the Caribbean.

While fan pages shared a few clicks of Priyanka and Nick as they stepped off a flight in the Caribbean on Tuesday morning, Priyanka gave a sneak peek by sharing photos on her Instagram story where she could be seen lying on the beach.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been sharing photos on their social media accounts. The latest photo of Nick was shared with the caption, “Walking into 2019 like….” Priyanka too shared a selfie recently and wrote, “Coming at you 2019 😍.”

On the work front, Priyanka has few projects lined up, including her Hollywood movie Isn’t It Romantic and her Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink.