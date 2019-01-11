Nick Jonas shares a love-soaked photo with wife Priyanka Chopra

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying their second honeymoon in the Caribbean. Before this, the couple went to Swiss Alps for a family vacation to celebrate New Year.

Advertising

The latest photo of Nickyanka (as Priyanka and Nick’s fans fondly call them) from the Caribbean proves that the duo is a picture-perfect couple. The American singer shared it on his Instagram account and captioned it as, “Mr. & Mrs. Jonas.” In the photo, Desi Girl of Bollywood Priyanka can be seen getting up close and personal with husband Jonas who is all decked up in a mustard coloured suit.

Jonas also shared a video of him and wife Priyanka at a beautiful beach. While she enjoyed the beach swing, the singer shot a video of her. Nick and Priyanka landed in the Caribbean on Tuesday and their photos from the airport were shared on several fan pages. The Sky Is Pink star also posted a photo where she could be seen lying on a beach.

The two stars had an intimate wedding at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 with their close friends and family members in attendance. The Christian ceremony took place on December 1 and the Hindu ceremony was held on December 2.

See more photos from Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas vacation after marriage

Days after the marriage, photos of the couple from their wedding festivities found their way on the internet. Some pictures were shared by Stories by Joseph Radhik on Instagram.

Advertising

The couple hosted a wedding reception in Mumbai on December 20 which had the who’s who of the Hindi film industry in attendance.